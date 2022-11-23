WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan discovers mass grave in liberated Agdam city
The remnants of the people killed and buried are estimated to be from 1992, according to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.
Azerbaijan discovers mass grave in liberated Agdam city
The bones recovered from the mass grave were sent for forensic examination to determine whom they belonged to. / AA Archive
November 23, 2022

A mass grave has been discovered in the Saricali village of Azerbaijan’s liberated city of Agdam, authorities said.

“On November 22, human bones were found as a result of the excavation work carried out with the participation of police, prosecutor’s office and security officials in the Saricali village of Agdam city, which was liberated from occupation,” the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry stated on Wednesday. 

The remnants of the people killed and buried are estimated to be from 1992, according to the statement.

The bones recovered from the mass grave were sent for forensic examination to determine whom they belonged to.

The Karabakh region has been the site of mass killings and burials since the First Karabakh War in the early 1990s, among which the most notable has been the Khojaly massacre by Armenian forces.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to accelerate negotiations in US talks

Families wiped out

A two-hour Armenian offensive on the town of Khojaly killed 613 Azerbaijani citizens – including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people – and seriously injured 487 others, according to Azerbaijani figures.

Some 150 of the 1,275 Azerbaijanis that the Armenians captured during the massacre remain missing, while eight families completely wiped out.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions – Lachin, Kalbajar, Agdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Qubadli, and Zangilan.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Baku liberated several cities, villages and settlements in Karabakh from Armenian occupation, ending in a Moscow-brokered truce. The conflict’s peace agreement was celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

READ MORE: Joint Sochi deal reaffirms compliance to normalisation and regional peace

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us