MONKEYPOX: Can the spread be stopped?

The window is closing to stop the spread of Monkeypox -- scientists advising the World Organisation are warning. While the majority of experts voted against declaring the outbreak an emergency, in an unprecedented move they were overruled by the WHO's director general. Is Monkeypox an emergency and can we stop the spread? GUESTS: Oyewale Tomori Professor of Virology at the Redeemer's University Ede Emilia Skirmuntt Evolutionary Virologist at University of Oxford Vaccine Group Neil Mabbott Professor of Immunopathology at the University of Edinburgh