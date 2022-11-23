Tens of thousands of Turks were jolted from their slumber in the wee hours of Wednesday when an earthquake struck about 14 kilometres northwest of Duzce, in the Golyaka district.

The tremors that were felt in the capital Ankara and as far as Istanbul rekindled memories of past disasters in which thousands of people lost their lives over the decades.

In recent months, the Turkish government has intensified efforts to prepare for such an eventuality by carrying out regular exercises and urging people to take precautions.

Here's a look at the night in a few pictures.

It's almost impossible to predict when an earthquake can hit. That's why authorities around the world, including Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), have warned people against living in unsafe and unapproved buildings.

People streamed out of their homes in the middle of the night in their pyjamas and slippers after the walls and floors of their homes shook. Many waited outside for hours despite the cold.

Dozens of people were injured as they made a hasty exit from their homes and many of them got hurt after they jumped out of the windows.

After the disaster, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke about the fault lines that run across Türkiye, stressing the need for being prepared for the next quake.

Even as they ran for their lives, leaving behind most of their belongings, some people made sure to take their pets along.

READ MORE:Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northwestern Türkiye