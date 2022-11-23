TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye: Over 250 terrorists neutralised in northern Iraq, Syria operation
Ankara only targets terrorists during Operation Claw-Sword, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterates, as the country's cross-border aerial campaign against the YPG/PKK continues.
Türkiye: Over 250 terrorists neutralised in northern Iraq, Syria operation
Akar says "terrorists have despicably attacked civilian targets. We will silence them as soon as possible." / AA
November 23, 2022

Türkiye has neutralised 254 PKK/YPG terrorists as part of its cross-border air operation in northern Iraq and Syria, the country's national defence minister said.

"So far, 471 targets have been brought under fire in the operation, and 254 terrorists have been neutralised," Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday at the operations centre of the Land Forces Command in the capital Ankara.

"Terrorists have despicably attacked civilian targets. We will silence them as soon as possible," Akar added.

Ankara only targets terrorists and their hideouts during the operation, Akar reiterated, saying: "We do not have any problems with any ethnic, religious, or sectarian group, or with our Kurdish or Arab brothers."

READ MORE:Türkiye neutralises 184 PKK/YPG terrorists: Defence ministry

Operation Claw-Sword continues

On Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group YPG/PKK which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

After the air operation was launched, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also signalled a ground operation to northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat, saying: "This is not limited to just an air operation."

Türkiye's operation followed a YPG/PKK terror attack on November 13 on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and left 81 injured.

READ MORE: Türkiye begins anti-terror raids in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul bombing

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us