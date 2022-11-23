Türkiye has neutralised 254 PKK/YPG terrorists as part of its cross-border air operation in northern Iraq and Syria, the country's national defence minister said.

"So far, 471 targets have been brought under fire in the operation, and 254 terrorists have been neutralised," Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday at the operations centre of the Land Forces Command in the capital Ankara.

"Terrorists have despicably attacked civilian targets. We will silence them as soon as possible," Akar added.

Ankara only targets terrorists and their hideouts during the operation, Akar reiterated, saying: "We do not have any problems with any ethnic, religious, or sectarian group, or with our Kurdish or Arab brothers."

READ MORE:Türkiye neutralises 184 PKK/YPG terrorists: Defence ministry

Operation Claw-Sword continues

On Sunday, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terror group YPG/PKK which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

After the air operation was launched, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also signalled a ground operation to northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat, saying: "This is not limited to just an air operation."

Türkiye's operation followed a YPG/PKK terror attack on November 13 on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and left 81 injured.

READ MORE: Türkiye begins anti-terror raids in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul bombing