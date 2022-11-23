WORLD
3 MIN READ
Casualties as militants strike Burkina Faso villages
Two separate attacks in the north of the African country leave at least 14 people dead, including eight civilian army auxiliaries, sources tell AFP news agency.
Casualties as militants strike Burkina Faso villages
Disgruntled army officers have carried out two coups this year in a show of anger at failures to roll back the insurgency in the African country. / TRTWorld
November 23, 2022

At least 14 people have been killed in two separate attacks by militant groups in Burkina Faso's north, including eight civilian army auxiliaries, security and local sources have said.

"Armed individuals attacked the village of Safi early on Monday," a security source told the AFP news agency on Tuesday, with the auxiliary VDP militia losing eight people.

The attack was confirmed by a local source.

Six civilians were separately killed near Markoye, the security source added.

"The terrorists kidnapped three young people on the Salmossi-Markoye road, who were then found dead in the bush on (Monday)", a relative of one of the victims told AFP.

"They robbed several people... and carried away vehicles."

READ MORE: Militants kill over dozen in attack on Burkina Faso military supply mission

Coups and conflict 

One of the world's poorest countries, Burkina has been struggling with a militant offensive since 2015.

Thousands of civilians and members of the security forces have died and around two million people have been displaced.

Disgruntled army officers have carried out two coups this year in a show of anger at failures to roll back the insurgency.

The deterioration in the country's security situation has been used to justify the two coups this year.

The first, in January, saw a military junta led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba overthrow elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The second, in September, saw Captain Ibrahim Traore come to power as he and his supporters ousted Damiba.

Traore has been appointed transitional president with the declared aim of taking pack huge swathes of territory held by "hordes of terrorists".

READ MORE: 'Terrorist attack' kills many soldiers, wounds dozens in Burkina Faso

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us