One dead, more than a dozen injured in two explosions in West Jerusalem
Police said they were investigating the incidents as Israel's police commissioner said this kind of attack had not been seen in Jerusalem for years.
The cause of the blasts was still being determined. / Reuters
November 23, 2022

Two separate explosions in West Jerusalem have left one dead and 14 others injured, according to an Israeli police statement and Israel's Army Radio.

The first explosion took place around 07:05 am on Wednesday near a bus station at the Givat Shaul Junction in West Jerusalem, along a highway leading out of the city that is usually packed with commuters.

The second explosion was heard at 07:35 am near the Ramot Junction, also in the vicinity of a bus station. 

14 civilians were injured at the scenes, the police statement said. Israel's Army Radio reported that one person had died of injuries sustained in one of the blasts.

'Damage everywhere'

Yosef Haim Gabay, a medic who was at the scene when the blast occurred, told Army Radio that “there is damage everywhere here" and that some of the wounded were bleeding heavily.

Israel's Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said this kind of attack has not been seen for years in Jerusalem, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported

Shabtai asked the public to be alert, and added police are searching for more possible explosives in the city.

While the cause was still being determined, the incident came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high, following months of Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006. Most of the deaths occurred during Israeli military operations.

Türkiye condemns attacks 

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, expressing sorrow over the attacks, voiced Ankara's "deep concern" over the recent escalation in tensions and loss of lives in Jerusalem and the West Bank. 

"We condemn this terrorist attack targeting civilians, wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and extend our condolences," a statement released by the ministry said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
