When Muqtada al Sadr ordered his supporters to resign from parliament in June, he said it was to end months of political deadlock. But there’s still no government, and now there’s protests on the streets of Iraq. Thousands of Sadrists marched through Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, ultimately storming parliament after becoming increasingly frustration with corruption, the political system, and the Iran-backed Coordination Framework’s pick for prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Many on the streets are demanding the constitution be reformed, but will their calls be heard? Or just cause further chaos in a country already in crisis? Guests: Dhiaa al Asadi Former Chair of the Sadrist Political Office Tallha Abdulrazaq Iraqi Security and Political Analyst Marsin Alshamary Harvard Kennedy School's Middle East Initiative Research Fellow
Iraq's longest post-election deadlock sparks protests
April 21, 2023
