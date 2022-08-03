August 3, 2022
WORLD
First ship carrying Ukrainian grain makes its way towards Lebanon
The first grain ship to leave Ukraine under a landmark deal brokered by Turkiye and the UN has passed an inspection off the coast of Istanbul and has set sail to its final destination of Lebanon. Tarik Oguzlu, from Istanbul Aydin University weighs in on the significance of this grain export deal. #UkraineGrainShip #Russia #Turkiye
