WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli troops blamed for killing Palestinian teen in West Bank
Ahmad Amjad Shehadeh, 16, dies from an Israeli bullet that penetrated his heart in the city of Nablus, Palestine's Health Ministry says.
Israeli troops blamed for killing Palestinian teen in West Bank
"Ahmad Amjad Shehadeh, 16, was killed after a bullet penetrated his heart fired by Israeli forces in the city of Nablus," says the Palestinian Health Ministry.
November 23, 2022

A 16-year-old Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Palestine said. 

"Ahmad Amjad Shehadeh, 16, was killed after a bullet penetrated his heart fired by Israeli forces in the city of Nablus," Palestine's Health Ministry said on Tuesday. 

The ministry also said there are four more wounded people, one of them in a very critical state.

"The outcome of the Israeli 'occupation' aggression on Nablus until 12:10 midnight: a child was killed, one was critically injured in the abdomen, and three have stable injuries," the ministry stated.

The Israeli military alleged it came under fire and responded with live fire.

Emergency personnel of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told Anadolu Agency that Israeli soldiers opened fire on health workers who were taking care of the wounded.

Dozens of others suffered suffocation from tear gas shelling by the Israeli forces, they noted.

READ MORE: Israeli troops kill Palestinian teenage girl in occupied West Bank

Outbreak of confrontations

Violence has flared this year in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli army has launched near-daily raids.

The United Nations says more than 125 Palestinians have been killed this year across the occupied West Bank. 

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, and Gaza from Egypt in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Nearly 500,000 unlawful Jewish settlers currently live in the occupied West Bank in communities considered illegal by most of the international community, alongside some 2.9 million Palestinians.

READ MORE:Palestinian killed by Israeli forces as protests erupt in Nablus

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us