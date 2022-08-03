How will China hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Chinese officials are livid with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, making it clear her visit to Taiwan flies in the face of longstanding US agreements with Beijing to keep its relations with the island unofficial. Einar Tangen from the Taihe Institute unpacks how Beijing would react over this visit by the US House Speaker to Taipei. #NancyPelosi #Taiwan #XiJinping