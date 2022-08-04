August 4, 2022
First Ukrainian grain ship passes Bosphorus
The first grain ship to depart Ukraine since the conflict began has been cleared to leave Turkish waters, and is now headed towards its final destination, Lebanon. Under the landmark deal, the Razoni was inspected in Istanbul by a team of officials from Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the UN. Kiev says 17 more grain ships are waiting to leave Black Sea ports. Yasin Eken reports from Istanbul.
