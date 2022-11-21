TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises 184 PKK/YPG terrorists: Defence ministry
Turkish forces have also destroyed dozens of PKK/YPG positions including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels and warehouses as part of Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria, the defence minister said.
Türkiye neutralises 184 PKK/YPG terrorists: Defence ministry
Türkiye has launched a wide range anti-terror operation, dubbed Claw-Sword, against the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation in Iraq and Syria after the group conducted a terror attack in Istanbul. / AA
November 21, 2022

Türkiye has carried out its "largest, most comprehensive and effective" air operation in Iraq and Syria against the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, the country's defence minister said. 

Operation Claw-Sword destroyed "the dens of terrorists" and "dealt a great blow to the traitors who targeted the security of our country and nation," Hulusi Akar added on Tuesday during his address in parliament in capital Ankara.

A day earlier, he said that Türkiye had neutralised some 184 PKK/YPG members as part of its cross-border anti-terrorism efforts.

READ MORE: Türkiye begins anti-terror raids in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul bombing

Operation Claw-Sword continues

Early on Sunday, Turkish forces launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts in northern Iraq and northern Syria, where it plans attacks on Turkish soil.

Akar said 89 targets, including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, and warehouses belonging to terrorists, were destroyed in the first phase of the operation.

"The Turkish Armed Forces are showing (a level of) sensitivity that no army has shown in order not to harm civilians, the environment, historical, cultural, and religious structures, both in the planning and execution of activities. The Turkish army will do whatever needs to be done in line with all these sensitivities until the end," he asserted.

Akar also informed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the latest developments in the operation.

READ MORE: Türkiye to conduct ground operation against terrorists: Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us