Türkiye has carried out its "largest, most comprehensive and effective" air operation in Iraq and Syria against the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, the country's defence minister said.

Operation Claw-Sword destroyed "the dens of terrorists" and "dealt a great blow to the traitors who targeted the security of our country and nation," Hulusi Akar added on Tuesday during his address in parliament in capital Ankara.

A day earlier, he said that Türkiye had neutralised some 184 PKK/YPG members as part of its cross-border anti-terrorism efforts.

Operation Claw-Sword continues

Early on Sunday, Turkish forces launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts in northern Iraq and northern Syria, where it plans attacks on Turkish soil.

Akar said 89 targets, including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, and warehouses belonging to terrorists, were destroyed in the first phase of the operation.

"The Turkish Armed Forces are showing (a level of) sensitivity that no army has shown in order not to harm civilians, the environment, historical, cultural, and religious structures, both in the planning and execution of activities. The Turkish army will do whatever needs to be done in line with all these sensitivities until the end," he asserted.

Akar also informed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the latest developments in the operation.

