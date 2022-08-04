What’s the impact of the two-month extension of the truce in Yemen?

Yemen's warring parties have agreed to extend a four-month truce, just hours before it was due to expire. The UN's envoy has vowed to "intensify" efforts to secure a lasting peace. Karl Schembri from the Norwegian Refugee Council discusses the impact of this truce on humanitarian aid agencies. #HansGrundberg #Houthis #Yemen