August 4, 2022
Could success of Ukrainian grain shipment raise hopes for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire?
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Russia attacked Ukraine is on its way to Lebanon after a stop in Türkiye. William Lawrence from American University in Washington discusses whether more agreements could follow and whether they could end the conflict. #Ukraine #Russia #Türkiye
