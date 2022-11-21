At least three have been killed in a rocket attack carried out by the PKK/YPG terror group in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province, the Turkish interior minister said.

"Unfortunately, according to initial information, three of our citizens, including a child and a teacher, lost their lives,” Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.

Six others were also injured when the PKK/YPG fired multiple rockets from northern Syria, authorities confirmed.

Five rockets hit a residential area near the Karkamis border crossing in Gaziantep province, Governor Davut Gul said on Twitter.

A high school and two houses as well as a truck were damaged in the attack.

An investigation has been launched into the latest spate of cross-border attacks launched by the terrorist organisation.

On Sunday, at least eight security personnel, including seven police officers and one soldier, were injured in another PKK/YPG rocket attack into southeastern Türkiye near the Kilis Oncupinar border crossing.

Separately on Sunday, the YPG/PKK in northern Syria fired four rockets into Karkamis. The rockets hit an empty area, and an investigation of the attack has begun, officials said.

Operation Claw-Sword

The attacks came after Türkiye announced on Sunday that it had launched an air operation against the PKK/YPG terrorist group in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

The operation follows the November 13 bombing on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed at least six people and left 81 injured.

Ankara said the attack was carried out by the PKK/YPG.

In its more than 35-year campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the terrorist group's Syrian offshoot.

