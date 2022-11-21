Another PKK terrorist has surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country's interior ministry said.

The terrorist joined the group in 2013 and had operated in Syria and Iraq, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

With the latest surrender, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts in 2022 now stands at 109, it added.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terror groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

Türkiye has launched a major anti-terror operation in northern Iraq and Syria, a week after the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation carried out a deadly bombing in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding more than 80.

In recent years, the PKK has been losing members and failing to attract recruits, Turkish officials said, explaining that the group has been battered and demoralised by the successful operations carried out by Turkish security forces.

In its more than 35-year campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

