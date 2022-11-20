TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Two more men apprehended on suspicion of aiding Istanbul terror perpetrator
The two men allegedly helped fugitive suspect Bilal Hassan — who has also been captured — and confessed terrorist bomber Ahlam Albashir enter Türkiye illegally from Hatay, a Turkish province bordering Syria.
Istanbul prosecutors are continuing their investigation into the November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul, which killed six people and injured 81 others. / AA
November 20, 2022

Turkish police have caught two people suspected of helping the perpetrator of last week's deadly bombing in Istanbul, as well as Bilal Hassan, a fugitive suspect in the attack.

The suspects were sought by police for allegedly helping Hassan and confessed terrorist bomber Ahlam Albashir enter Türkiye illegally from Hatay, a Turkish province bordering Syria.

Identified as Suleyman G. and Tareq A., the suspects were sent to the Istanbul Courthouse after police procedures. 

Suleyman G. reportedly denied the accusations against him, while Tareq A. admitted he was smuggling people.

"I transport refugees who enter Türkiye as fugitives from one location to another. I never imagined things would get to this point," Tareq A. said.

Ongoing investigation

The judge ordered the arrest of the two defendants on charges of attacking the unity and integrity of the state, murder and immigrant smuggling.

The ruling said Tareq A. drove Albashir and Hassan from Antakya, Hatay to Ceyhan, in Adana, southern Türkiye.

Istanbul prosecutors are continuing their investigation into the November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul, which killed six people and injured 81 others.

As part of the investigation, a person detained on suspicion of helping Albashir and Hassan cross into Türkiye has been released, and proceedings of five other suspects are ongoing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
