The UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt has drawn praise for the creation of a "loss and damage" fund to help vulnerable countries cope with the destructive impacts of global warming.

But there was also anger on Sunday over a failure to push further efforts on cutting emissions to keep alive the aspirational goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

Here are some of the reactions:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres:

"This COP has taken an important step towards justice. I welcome the decision to establish a loss and damage fund."

"Clearly, this won't be enough... To have any hope of keeping to 1.5, we need to massively invest in renewables and end our addiction to fossil fuels."

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, COP27 chairman:

"My friends, we heard the call and we responded."

"Millions around the globe can now sense some glimmer of hope that their suffering will finally be addressed appropriately."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif:

"The establishment of loss & damage fund at the UN climate summit is the first pivotal step towards the goal of climate justice."

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama:

"From the bottom of my heart, vinaka vakalevu (thank you very much) to our tireless Pacific negotiators for securing a loss and damage fund at COP27."

Former president of Ireland and Chairperson of the Elders Mary Robinson:

"The historic outcome on loss and damage at COP27 shows international cooperation is possible. Equally, the renewed commitment on the 1.5C global warming limit was a source of relief."

"However, none of this changes the fact that the world remains on the brink of climate catastrophe."

Executive Director of Power Shift Africa Mohamed Adow:

"At the beginning of these talks loss and damage was not even on the agenda and now we are making history."

"It just shows that this UN process can achieve results, and that the world can recognise the plight of the vulnerable must not be treated as a political football."

President and CEO of World Resources Institute Ani Dasgupta:

"This loss and damage fund will be a lifeline for poor families whose houses are destroyed, farmers whose fields are ruined, and islanders forced from their ancestral homes."

Vice president of the European Commission Frans Timmermans:

"What we have in front of us is not enough of a step forward for people and planet. It does not bring enough added efforts for major emitters to increase and accelerate their emissions cuts."

Maldives Environment Minister Aminath Shauna:

"I want to continue to live in the Maldives. I also want my two-year-old girl to also grow up in the Maldives."

"We are just a metre (about a yard) above sea level. Every fraction of degree in increase in temperature and every millimetre of sea level rise threatens our existence."

"We made it clear over the past two weeks that mitigation ambition (cutting emissions) was a cornerstone of our outcomes here at COP27. I am disheartened we did not get there."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

"I welcome the progress made at COP27, but there can be no time for complacency. More must be done."

French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher:

"The COP27 agreement may not meet the ambitions of France and the European Union, but it preserves the most vital thing: It underlines the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5C and urges countries to make extra efforts from 2023."

Australian Ambassador for Climate Change Kristen Tilley:

"We've made historic progress at COP27 to establish new funding arrangements including a fund, and to explore a broad range of ways to provide support to developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change." "However we must strive further in light of the stark findings of the latest science."

New Zealand Climate Change Minister James Shaw:

“A great result. However, a group of countries are fighting very hard to unwind the decisions that we made.”

“This has been a constant of the talks for many years, but it really came to the fore this at this COP and I’m afraid there was just a massive battle which ultimately neither side won.”

Chairman of Britain's COP26 Presidency Alok Sharma:

"Emissions peaking before 2025, as the science tells us, is necessary. Not in this text. Clear follow-through on the phase-down of coal. Not in this text. A clear commitment to phase out all fossil fuels. Not in this text. And the energy text, weakened, in the final minutes."

"Each of us will have to explain that, to our citizens, to the world's most vulnerable countries and communities, and ultimately to the children and grandchildren to whom many of us now go home."