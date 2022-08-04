August 4, 2022
WORLD
Türkiye criticises Greece for denying rights to Muslim minorities
The Turkish government has criticised Greece for denying rights to the Muslim minority living in Western Thrace. The 150-thousand strong Turkish Muslim community is protesting against restrictive measures by Greek authorities they say deny them their religious freedoms guaranteed under various treaties. Zuhal Mert Uzuner weighs in. #Türkiye #Greece #WesternThrace
