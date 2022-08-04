August 4, 2022
Taiwan's military says it's preparing for war without seeking one
Taiwan's military says its forces are closely monitoring unprecedented Chinese drills taking place in waters surrounding the island and was prepared for conflict, but would not seek it. The editor of China Dialogue, Isabel Hilton unpacks China-Taiwan tensions and how prepared the island is if Beijing attacks it. #China #pelosi #militaryDrills
