Ukraine warns of new Russian southern offensive
The Turkish defence minister says three grain ships will set sail from Ukranian ports on Friday, following the success of the first mission earlier this week. It's hoped the deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN could mean the export of millions of tonnes of crucial grain, that's previously been blockaded by Russia. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its bombardment of eastern parts of Ukraine with reports that at least eight people have been killed in town of Toretsk. Kiev says Moscow could be preparing new operations in the south including an attack on the President’s home town.
August 4, 2022
