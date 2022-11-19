Israeli authorities have handed over the body of a Palestinian teenager to Palestinian authorities two months after he was shot dead by the Israeli army.

"The handover of Haitham Mubarak's body took place at the Israeli Karamilo checkpoint, east of Ramallah, in the centre of the [occupied] West Bank," said the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority in a statement on Friday.

A Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance, in the presence of representatives of the Palestinian Liaison, received the body, the statement added.

The funeral for the 17-year-old boy will be held on Sunday.

Mubarak, from the town of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, was shot dead on September 8 by the Israeli army near an Israeli settlement street in Beiten, east of Ramallah.

Continued expulsions of Palestinian families

Also on Friday, Israeli authorities kicked out a Palestinian family from their home in Hebron's Old City in the southern occupied West Bank.

The Hebron Municipality rejected the move by Tel Aviv, asserting in a statement that the home was municipal property.

It added that the family of Bader Batesh, who lived in the house, was expelled without prior warning.

"This is an unjust attack, the building is owned by the Municipality, and through its legal team, it will take required legal measures to reclaim it," the municipality said.

The Old City area of Hebron is under the Israeli military's full control, with 400 settlers living there and guarded by nearly 1,500 Israeli soldiers.

The Hebron Protocol, which Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) signed in 1997, divided the city into two areas: H1, which constitutes about 80 percent of the city's residential area in which the Palestinian Authority assumes responsibility, and H2, where Israel retains all powers and responsibilities, including over the Ibrahimi Mosque and Old City.

