WORLD
1 MIN READ
The third anniversary of India-controlled Kashmir losing its autonomy
For many Kashmiris, August 5th, 2019, was a day of confusion and concern as India's parliament abolished the 75-year-old constitutional clause known as Article 370. Indian troops marched into the Kashmir valley, and a round-the-clock curfew was imposed. Cable TV, phone lines and the internet were all cut off. And for months, food and other supply chains were disrupted. We discuss the fallout and whether Delhi's decision has helped Kashmiris or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political ambitions. Guests: Muzzammil Ayubb Thakur President of World Kashmir Freedom Movement Raman Malik BJP Spokesperson Moeed Pirzada Journalist and Political Commentator
The third anniversary of India-controlled Kashmir losing its autonomy
August 5, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us