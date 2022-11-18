TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Antalya attracts over 13M foreign tourists so far this year
Despite the end of high season, around 8,000-10,000 tourists still fly to the city on a daily basis, according to Antalya City Culture and Tourism Directorate data.
Russians made up the largest chunk of foreign visitors, at 2.8 million in the 10-month period. / Reuters Archive
November 18, 2022

The famed Turkish resort city of Antalya has seen arrival of a record number of German and British tourists so far this year. 

The Turkish Riviera resort welcomed more than 13 million foreign tourist arrivals from January 1 to November 15, up 48 percent from a year ago, according to Antalya City Culture and Tourism Directorate data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Despite the end of high season, around 8,000-10,000 tourists still fly to the city on a daily basis. 

Russians made up the largest chunk of foreign visitors, at 2.8 million in the 10-month period. Germans followed with 2.7 million and Britons were third with 1.1 million.

The figure overtook pre-pandemic levels with a lively season this year, Governor Ersin Yazici told Anadolu Agency.

Antalya boasts 2,575 touristic facilities and a capacity of 635,000 beds.

Tourists from Europe

Stating that the Ukraine war reshaped the tourist profile in Antalya, Yazici said the Mediterranean city saw a sharp rise in tourists from European countries.

"2022 was the year with the largest number of tourists from Germany and the UK so far," he said.

The governor stressed that tourism income this year is expected to soar 30 percent.

"We hope to close out the year with 13.5 million tourists," he added.

