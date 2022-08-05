August 5, 2022
Lebanese capital marks two years since deadly port explosion
A large section of Beirut's giant port grain silos has collapsed as hundreds marched in the Lebanese capital to mark the second anniversary of the blast that killed nearly 220 people. An investigation into the explosion is on hold because of legal challenges against the presiding judge. Imogen Kimber reports from Beirut. #beirutexplosion #lebanon #portblast
