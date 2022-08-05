Uganda: 50 years after Idi Amin’s expulsion

This week marks 50 years since Ugandan President Idi Amin expelled tens of thousands of Asians from the east African nation. It was one of his most controversial policies and left a lasting impact on the country and those who were forced out. Mohamed Walji takes a look at the man who came to be known as the butcher of Uganda, and his decision to force an entire ethnic community out of the country.