Investigators find ‘traces of explosives’ at Nord Stream blast site
Sweden and Denmark claim explosions caused holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.
Denmark last month said a preliminary investigation had shown that the leaks were caused by powerful explosions. / AP Archive
November 18, 2022

Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said.

"Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement on Friday.

"The investigation is highly complex and comprehensive. The ongoing probe will determine whether any suspects can be identified," it added.

Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.

Denmark last month said a preliminary investigation had shown that the leaks were caused by powerful explosions.

The prosecutor's office declined to give further comment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
