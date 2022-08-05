August 5, 2022
Europe should be grateful to Türkiye for natural gas flow via TurkStream - Putin
“Europe should be grateful to Türkiye as they can procure the Russian gas from over TurkStream,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a bilateral Türkiye-Russia meeting held with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia, adding that Türkiye must be praised for the historic grain export deal.
