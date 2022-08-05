OPEC+ hikes output by 100,000 barrels a day, equivalent to 0.1% of global consumption

OPEC+, the international alliance of oil exporters led by the Saudis, raised its output target for September by a tiny 100,000 barrels a day. That's the equivalent of about 0.1% of what the world consumes every 24 hours. But the bigger issue isn't what the cartel promises. It's what it actually produces. OPEC+ has fallen almost 3M barrels short of its committed daily output level. For more on oil market, we were joined by energy industry analyst Neil Atkinson and economist Taha Meli Arvas. #Oil #OPEC #Energy