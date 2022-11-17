A Türkiye judge has granted authorities permission to remand and formally arrest 17 suspects who were brought to the court, five days after a bombing at busy Istiklal Avenue claimed six lives and wounded 81.

The suspects included Ahlam Albashir, the PKK/YPG terrorist who confessed to planting a bomb on Sunday on one of the busiest streets of the city.

The suspects are accused of "destroying the unity and integrity of the state", "deliberate killing", "deliberately attempting to kill" and "deliberately aiding murder."

Forty-nine suspects, who were transferred to the courthouse after completing procedures at the police station, were questioned by public prosecutors at the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Twenty-nine of them were deported.

Planning of terror attack

Two of the victims of Sunday's bombing, meanwhile, are in critical condition, according to security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.

Main accused Albashir has told authorities she lost touch with her boyfriend but she maintained her connection with the terror group ever since, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Security forces determined that Ferhat H, the owner of a workshop in Istanbul's Esenler district, where Albashir and fugitive suspect Bilal H stayed, was also linked to the terror organisation.

Ferhat H made terror propaganda through his social media account and hosted Albashir and Bilal H at his house as instructed by the terror group, said sources.

