TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye court remands 17 Istanbul bombing suspects in police custody
Suspects include main accused Ahlam Albashir, the PKK/YPG terrorist who confessed to planting a bomb on Sunday at busy Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and wounded 81 others.
Türkiye court remands 17 Istanbul bombing suspects in police custody
People who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on Istiklal Street are commemorated with roses in a makeshift memorial in the area. / AA
November 17, 2022

A Türkiye judge has granted authorities permission to remand and formally arrest 17 suspects who were brought to the court, five days after a bombing at busy Istiklal Avenue claimed six lives and wounded 81. 

The suspects included Ahlam Albashir, the PKK/YPG terrorist who confessed to planting a bomb on Sunday on one of the busiest streets of the city. 

The suspects are accused of "destroying the unity and integrity of the state", "deliberate killing", "deliberately attempting to kill" and "deliberately aiding murder."

Forty-nine suspects, who were transferred to the courthouse after completing procedures at the police station, were questioned by public prosecutors at the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Twenty-nine of them were deported. 

READ MORE: Unaware of Istiklal bombing, a Turkish woman received perpetrator as guest

Planning of terror attack

Two of the victims of Sunday's bombing, meanwhile, are in critical condition, according to security sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.

Main accused Albashir has told authorities she lost touch with her boyfriend but she maintained her connection with the terror group ever since, according to the Anadolu Agency.

Security forces determined that Ferhat H, the owner of a workshop in Istanbul's Esenler district, where Albashir and fugitive suspect Bilal H stayed, was also linked to the terror organisation.

Ferhat H made terror propaganda through his social media account and hosted Albashir and Bilal H at his house as instructed by the terror group, said sources.

READ MORE:Istanbul holds solidarity march against Istiklal terror attack

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us