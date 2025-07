Remembering the Ugandan Asian expulsion 50 years on

In August 1972, Ugandan President Idi Amin ordered all those of Asian descent to leave within 90 days. Many of the 80,000 individuals fled to the United Kingdom including our guest Noreen Nasim’s father. Watch as she recounts his experiences and the challenges and fears he faced. Noreen Nasim Author of ‘Expelled from Uganda’