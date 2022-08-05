WORLD
Nancy Pelosi's Asia Tour
Her stops in Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Japan made the news but Nancy Pelosi's highly controversial visit to Taiwan stole the global headlines. China warned her not to go. The White House expressed serious reservations. But, as an independent member of the US congress, Pelosi forged ahead with her trip to Taipei. Not long after she left, Beijing sanctioned the House Speaker, as well as launched its largest ever military drills near the island. Did Pelosi’s trip serve to defend US values and strategic interests? Or has it dangerously escalated tensions in the region? Guests: Victor Gao Soochow University Chair Professor John Blaxland International Security Professor at the Australian National University
Nancy Pelosi's Asia Tour
August 5, 2022
