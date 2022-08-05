Erdogan-Putin talks in Sochi focuses on grain deal, Syria, counterterrorism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coastal city of Sochi. They’ve discussed bilateral ties and international issues, including the Ukraine graine deal and the situation in Syria. Yucel Acer from Yildirim Beyazıt University unpacks the significance of this meeting. #Erdogan #Putin #Sochi