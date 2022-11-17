WORLD
3 MIN READ
Geopolitical tensions over Ukraine to overshadow APEC summit in Bangkok
The APEC meeting comes on the heels of the G20 summit in Bali where countries unanimously adopted a declaration saying most members condemned the war in Ukraine, but that also acknowledged some countries saw the conflict differently.
Geopolitical tensions over Ukraine to overshadow APEC summit in Bangkok
Foreign ministers of the 21-member bloc are meeting on Thursday ahead of the summit on Friday. / Reuters
November 17, 2022

World leaders have arrived in Thailand ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, the last of several of summits in the region that have been dominated by geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is hosting the 21-member bloc starting on Friday, said at a pre-summit business event the agenda was to focus on "new trade and investment narratives...the need to reconnect supply chains and travel, and the global sustainability agenda".

Foreign ministers of the group are set to meet on Thursday.

On the sidelines, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to have bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are among those also attending the main meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron is a special invitee.

Ukraine conflict - the most contentious issue

The APEC meeting comes on the heels of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali where countries unanimously adopted a declaration saying most members condemned the war in Ukraine, but that also acknowledged some countries saw the conflict differently.

Host Indonesia said the Ukraine conflict had been the most contentious issue at the summit in Bali.

Russia is a member of both G20 and APEC but President Vladimir Putin has stayed away. He was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the G20 and First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will stand in for him at APEC.

READ MORE:G20 Summit: World leaders express resolve to limit temperature rise to 1.5C

'Increased volatility'

The leaders of the world's biggest economies also agreed to pace interest rate rises carefully to avoid spillovers and warned of "increased volatility" in currency moves.

Tensions also simmered elsewhere at the G20 summit in Bali when Xi criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person over alleged leaks of their closed-door meeting, a rare public display of annoyance by the Chinese leader.

Earlier this week, at the back-to-back Southeast Asian and G20 summits in Cambodia and Indonesia, discussions centred on the Ukraine conflict, tensions over Taiwan, the crisis in Myanmar, and risks facing the global economy.

READ MORE:G20 leaders 'must end war' between Russia, Ukraine — Indonesia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us