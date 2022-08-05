WORLD
Could Türkiye Dislodge China's Dominance of Rare Earth Minerals?
Türkiye is set to become a rare earth mineral powerhouse, a key ingredient in everyday items like smartphones to batteries and aircraft. Türkiye says it has discovered the world's second-largest rare earth element reserve. Estimated to contain 694 million tons of rare earth minerals, the deposit is the world's second largest behind China. It is located in the Beylikova district of Eskisehir in Central Anatolia. The reserve contains 10 of those rare minerals and the discovery was announced last month by Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez. For decades, China dominated the market, having the world's largest reserve. Guests: Julie Klinger Assistant Professor at University of Delaware Abdulkadir Balikci Chairman at TENMAK
Could Türkiye Dislodge China's Dominance of Rare Earth Minerals?
August 5, 2022
