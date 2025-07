A Paradise for Digital Nomads

The small town of Bansko attracts hundreds of digital nomads wanting to settle down or live a location-independent lifestyle. Once a year, the Bansko Nomad Fest is held in the Bulgarian ski town to gather nomads wanting to connect with each other. Bansko Nomad Fest is a week packed with activities, workshops and presentations about digital nomadism. #Bulgaria #DigitalNomads #BanskoNomadFest