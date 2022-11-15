Covid-19 pandemic has deepened inequalities in terms of global health and economy, Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

"We are going through a period of increased global uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic," Altun said in a video message at a panel discussion on "Health Diplomacy in the Post-Pandemic New World Order," which was organised in Bali within the scope of the G20 leaders' summit.

He said the pandemic has left its impact in many areas, from health to trade, from education to tourism, and its effects continue to be felt on a global scale.

The entire world's unpreparedness for the pandemic should compel everyone to take a proactive stance in the face of any new crises, Altun said.

"At this point, the G20, which represents about 85 percent of the world economy, 75 percent of its trade and 2/3 of its population, has great duties and responsibilities. It is extremely important that the G20 put the transformation of the global health structure on its agenda as a priority. This will make the function of the G20 even more important."

The challenges the world faced during the time of pandemic further underline the necessity of solidarity and cooperation between countries, he stressed.

Pointing out that Türkiye has demonstrated exemplary success in the pandemic, Altun stated that the strong health infrastructure and qualified personnel proved to be the most important factors in the fight against Covid-19.

He said Türkiye had argued from the very beginning that the steps taken by the countries to combat the pandemic within their own boundaries will not be enough to end the global crisis.

"We pointed out that there should be a common effort to fight the pandemic," he said, adding, Türkiye invited the entire international community to come forward and play their role in transforming the global health structure, which in its current state doesn't help the global community much. The invitation is still open, he added.

