Under Türkiye’s updated plan to help tackle climate crisis, it has nearly doubled the key metric of its nationally determined contribution (NDC) target to 41 percent, the country's environment minister announced.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, where he went to attend the COP27 UN climate summit, Murat Kurum announced the update to Türkiye's targets for the year 2030.

From an aim of reducing carbon emissions by 21 percent, "we're making a commitment almost twice that," said Kurum, with a new target of a 41 percent reduction.

Kurum also said that Türkiye has officially submitted its bid to host the UN climate summit COP31 in 2026.

READ MORE: Türkiye steps up efforts to combat climate crisis

Call for solidarity

Climate crisis affects fragile communities most, Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Robert Mardini, said in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

The ICRC director-general called for the adoption of an "integrated and innovative approach to adapt to climate change and help vulnerable societies to overcome climate risks.”

"The international responses that can help communities adapt to climate risks often exceed what humanitarian actors can provide," Mardini said.

"We are also working to stimulate collective climate action through initiatives such as the Climate and Environment Charter for humanitarian organisations, which has been signed by more than 300 organisations around the world, and has the support of many countries such as Switzerland, the US and Norway."

In this regard, Mardini explained that the ICRC is cooperating with key stakeholders, local communities, researchers and actors in the field of climate change.

“We need to call for concrete action on climate change, explore what practices and solutions work for fragile communities and how to catalyse climate finance,” he added.

Mardini underlined the need to come together to address the risks facing fragile societies.

READ MORE: COP27: UN unveils plan to build $3B global 'early warning' system