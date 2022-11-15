WORLD
Trump's ex-lawyer Giuliani won't face Ukraine-related charges
Rudy Giuliani had been under investigation for trying to help former president Trump find dirt in Ukraine on Democratic election rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter.
FBI agents raided Giuliani's New York home and offices in April of last year. / AP Archive
November 15, 2022

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, will not face charges in connection with a federal investigation into his dealings with Ukraine, prosecutors have said.

In a letter sent to the judge overseeing the case on Monday, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York said a grand jury probe has concluded and "criminal charges are not forthcoming."

The 78-year-old Giuliani was Trump's personal lawyer when the president was impeached in December 2019 for seeking political help from Ukraine.

Giuliani, a top prosecutor before becoming mayor of New York, had been under investigation for trying to help Trump find dirt in Ukraine on Democratic election rival Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter.

FBI agents raided Giuliani's New York home and offices in April of last year.

Trump investigation

The impeachment investigation of Trump revealed extensive involvement by Giuliani in Ukrainian affairs, including a push by powerful Ukrainian business and political figures to have Trump remove the US ambassador, Masha Yovanovitch.

He also helped pressure the government in Kiev to provide information that would support Trump's claim that Biden was involved in corrupt dealings in the country.

Giuliani has other legal woes, too.

He has been sued by a voting machine maker for $1.3 billion for spreading false claims after the November 2020 presidential election that its machines were part of alleged massive voting fraud that caused Trump's loss.

A court suspended Giuliani's law license in the state of New York last year for claiming that Trump lost the election because of fraud.

