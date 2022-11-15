BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Amazon plans to cut 10,000 jobs — report
The report said that the total number of employees laid off could change, but if confirmed, it would be the largest round of firings in the history of the 28-year-old company founded by Jeff Bezos.
Amazon plans to cut 10,000 jobs — report
In this Wednesday, Sept 27, 2017, file photo, an Amazon Echo Dot is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company, in Seattle. / AP Archive
November 15, 2022

Amazon is preparing to lay off as many as 10,000 employees, The New York Times reported on Monday, making the e-commerce behemoth the latest tech giant to unleash a large-scale redundancy plan.

This would represent a little less than one percent of the group's total payroll, which had 1.54 million employees worldwide at the end of September, not counting seasonal workers who are recruited during periods of increased activity like the Christmas holidays.

The Times report said the affected positions will be located in Amazon’s devices department, the retail division and human resources.

The distribution by country was not specified.

The report said that the total number of employees laid off could change, but if confirmed, it would be the largest round of firings in the history of the 28-year-old company founded by Jeff Bezos.

READ MORE: Facebook owner Meta lays off thousands of employees

Massive layoffs

The layoffs would follow an aggressive hiring spree. With business booming due to the coronavirus pandemic, as cooped up people turned in earnest to online shopping, Amazon doubled its workforce from the first quarter of 2020 to 1.62 million employees two years later.

But with the economy souring, two weeks ago Amazon announced a hiring freeze and its workforce has already decreased compared to the beginning of the year.

Contacted by AFP news agency, Amazon did not respond immediately to a request to comment.

Last week, Meta, Facebook's parent company, announced it was cutting 11,000 jobs, or about 13 percent of its workforce.

Online payment company Stripe and car-hailing app Lyft, also recently reported big layoffs. Twitter, freshly acquired by Elon Musk, earlier this month fired about half of its 7,500 employees.

READ MORE: Elon Musk sacks half of Twitter's 7,500-strong staff

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us