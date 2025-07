NFT Implosion & NFT Scams | Showcase Special

On this episode of Showcase, watch: NFT Market Implosion 00:02 Guest: Adryenn Ashley, Co-founder of the Billionaire Zombie's Club NFT Rug Pulls 08:49 Guest: Alex Gomez, Creator of “cyberscrilla.com” Permanent NFT Museum 16:02 NFTs Climate Problem 20:02 NFT Puppets 22:45