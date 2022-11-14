WORLD
4 MIN READ
US, Russian intelligence chiefs meet in Türkiye
Türkiye's Communications Director confirmed the meeting took place in Turkish capital Ankara with the Kremlin saying it was held at the request of the US.
Türkiye has pushed for a ceasefire in the war and expressed firm opposition to any use of nuclear weapons, among apparent hint that such arms could be used. / AA Archive
November 14, 2022

A top aide to Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that the country hosted the meeting between the heads of the Russian and US intelligence agencies. 

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun told The Associated Press on Monday that the meeting was “related to threats against international security, starting with the use of nuclear weapons.”

Altun said Türkiye "will continue to negotiate with all relevant parties for peace and shall not refrain from taking initiative during this process.”

Kremlin said the meeting took place at the request of the US.

Earlier today, Turkish and US intelligence sources told Anadolu Agency that CIA Director Bill Burns and his Russian intelligence counterpart Sergey Naryshkin met in the Turkish capital Ankara as the guests of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

An official from the White House National Security Council, who did not want his name used, also told Anadolu Agency that communication channels with Russia are open, especially regarding managing risk, in particular the risk of a nuclear attack and risks to strategic stability.

“As part of this effort, Bill Burns is in Ankara today to meet with his Russian intelligence counterpart. He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine. He is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, and the risks of escalation to strategic stability,” the official said.

The official added that Burns would also bring up the cases of "unjustly" detained US citizens, adding: “We briefed Ukraine in advance on his trip. We firmly stick to our fundamental principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

'Very positive' development

The head of the UN called talks "very positive" and an "extremely relevant development in relation to the future."

At a press conference on the sidelines of G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: "I think it is very positive that US and Russia have talks because that is an extremely relevant development in relation to the future. But we are not involved," Guterres affirmed.

Türkiye has been internationally praised for its policy of balance towards Russia amid the Ukraine war, allowing it to broker such breakthroughs as the Black Sea grain corridor deal this summer.

Türkiye has pushed for a ceasefire in the war and expressed firm opposition to any use of nuclear weapons, among apparent hint that such arms could be used. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
