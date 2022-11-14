WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deaths as gunman opens fire at University of Virginia
The suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody on charges of three counts of murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Deaths as gunman opens fire at University of Virginia
Students stayed in place for more than 12 hours until the order was lifted late Monday morning. / AFP
November 14, 2022

Three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a parking garage at the University of Virginia, according to the school’s president.

The suspect, a student of the same university and identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody, police said on Monday.

The shooting around 10:30 pm on Sunday “resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” President Jim Ryan said in a letter to the university community posted on social media. 

The shooting touched off an intense manhunt, with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus. 

Students stayed in place for more than 12 hours until the order was lifted late Monday morning.

University police chief Timothy Longo Sr. said officials were “reasonably confident" the shooter was no longer on school grounds and urged the public to call 911 immediately if they saw him or the black SUV he was believed to be driving. 

Longo then received word that Jones had been apprehended.

“Just give me a moment to thank God, breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

Longo said police have obtained arrest warrants for Jones charging him with three counts of murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

He said the bus filled with students had just returned to campus when the shooting began.

READ MORE:US school shooter carried AR-15-style rifle, 600 bullets

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us