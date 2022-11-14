A Palestinian woman has been killed by Israeli army fire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said on Monday that 19-year-old Sanaa al Tal, was shot in the head by Israeli forces in the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah.

The statement did not provide further details, but activists circulated a video on social media platforms showing Israeli soldiers opening fire on a Palestinian car.

The official Palestine TV reported that Israeli forces had opened fire on a Palestinian car and arrested its occupants.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

The Israeli army carries out raids and incursions across the occupied West Bank on a near-daily basis to detain what they say are "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes.

The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.

Growing Israeli-Palestinian tensions

Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israeli soldiers of using excessive force against Palestinians, without being held accountable.

The military says it contends with complex, life-threatening scenarios.

In a separate incident, Israeli police said a soldier shot an Israeli man who he suspected was going to carry out an attack, in the city of Raanana, north of Tel Aviv.

Israeli media said the man was later pronounced dead.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2006.

The military raids have prompted a series of Palestinian shooting attacks, killing at least four Israelis in recent weeks.

The Palestinians say the raids are aimed at cementing Israel’s open-ended 55-year-old occupation of lands they want for their state.

