Monday, November 14, 2022

Liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end' - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson, hailed the Russian withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the Russian force.

The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in nearly nine months since the offensive. It served another stinging blow to the Kremlin and could become a springboard for further advances into occupied territory.

Zelenskyy walked the streets of the city on Monday, just hours after warning in his nightly video address of booby traps and mines left behind by the Russians before their retreat.

“This is the beginning of the end of the war,” he said. “We are step by step coming to all the temporarily occupied territories.”

Coming months 'will be difficult' for Ukraine: NATO chief

Ukraine faces difficult months ahead and Russia's military capability should not be underestimated, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg praised the "incredible courage" of Ukrainian forces following Russia's withdrawal from the strategic southern city of Kherson, and urged continued international support for Kiev.

"The coming months will be difficult. Putin's aim is to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter," he told a press conference in The Hague after meeting the Dutch foreign and defence ministers.

UN chief says expiring Russia grain deal 'essential for global food security'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a deal with Russia allowing safe passage of grain shipments from Ukraine is crucial for the world's food security, just days before the initiative expires.

"We need urgent action to prevent famine and hunger in a growing number of places around the world. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, and efforts to ensure Russian food and fertilisers can flow to global markets, are essential to global food security," he told a news conference on the eve of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Ukraine is 'bankrupt state,' says Russian lawmaker

A senior Russian lawmaker has called Ukraine a "bankrupt state."

"Today, Kiev spends more than half of its own income on debt servicing – 57.9 percent. Therefore, it has to take out new loans. Ukraine is a bankrupt state," Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma, said on Telegram.

Claiming that Ukraine lost its sovereignty in February 2014, referring to pro-EU demonstrators gathered in what became known as the Maidan uprising, or Euromaidan, Volodin said that almost 40 percent of Ukraine's budget comprises of foreign loans and borrowing.

Intense fighting continues in Donetsk region — Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that fighting in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region was as intense as it had been in recent days with no letup in Russian attacks.

"Battles in Donetsk region are just as intense as they have been in previous days," Zelenskyy said.

"The level of Russian attacks has not declined. And the level of our resilience and courage is at its highest. We will not allow them through our defence."

