In a first round of sanctions in October, the EU imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 15 Iranian individuals and institutions linked to the young woman's death and the clamp-down on protests.
The protests, sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution. / Reuters Archive
November 14, 2022

European Union foreign ministers are due to impose more sanctions on Iran in response to what the bloc has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against protesters.

In the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, the new package would see 31 designations for human rights violations that would target individuals and entities covering asset bans and travel freezes, two diplomats said.

In a first round of sanctions in October, the European Union imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 15 Iranian individuals and institutions linked to the young woman's death and the clamp-down on protests.

The protests, sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, mark one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

So far, 336 demonstrators have been killed in the unrest and more than 15,000 people have been arrested in the past two months for taking part in the countrywide protests, including university students, journalists and activists.

