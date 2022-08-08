WORLD
Will Both Palestine and Israel Hold up the Ceasefire in Gaza?
After three days of bombardment, Islamic Jihad in Palestine and Israel declared a truce. The ceasefire in Gaza began like many in the past with municipality workers removing rubble, and determining the extent of the destruction. The physical damage can be determined but the emotional one is incalculable. Half of the dozens of civilians, mostly children so far have been killed. Israel's military still considers this a victory in its war against PIJ also known as, Palestinian Islamic Jihad. PIJ is known as the second biggest militia in Gaza after Hamas and two of its senior commanders were killed. We take a look at whether the peace in Gaza will hold. Guests: Mustafa Barghouti Palestinian National Initiative Secretary General Omar Baddar Former Deputy Director of the Arab American Institute Dave Harden Former USAID Assistant Administrator for the West Bank and Gaza
August 8, 2022
