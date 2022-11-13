The international community has condemned the explosion on Istanbul's Istiklal Street that left at least six people dead and 81 injured.

The blast occurred around 4:20 pm local time (1320 GMT) in Istanbul's Beyoglu district on Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the "attack" and said initial signs pointed to a possible act of terrorism.

Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he learned about the explosion with "deep anguish".

"(The) government and the people of Pakistan express deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Türkiye at the loss of precious lives and send prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Sharif posted on Twitter.

The country's foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President Asif Ali Zardari, and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the blast and expressed solidarity with Türkiye.

Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev said in a statement that Azerbaijan was "deeply shaken" by the news and expressed his condolences for the victims of the blast.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured on my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, to the brotherly people of Türkiye."

NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sent his "thoughts and deepest condolences to all those affected & to the Turkish people."

"NATO stands in solidarity with our Ally Türkiye," he said.

EU

President of the European Charles Michel also published a message of condolence on his social media accounts over the "horrific news from Istanbul."

Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed his condolences in a message he shared in Turkish on Twitter.

"I learned with deep sadness the news that many lives were lost and injured in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street," he stated.

"I offer my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. The pain of the friendly Turkish people is our pain," he added.

North Macedonia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani said he was "shocked and saddened by the news of the explosion".

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bisera Turkovic said Bosnia and Herzegovina is "deeply shaken by the tragic attack in Istanbul."

"A vicious attack on civilians is an attack on all of us. We sympathise with the brotherly people and government of the Republic of Türkiye," she said on Twitter.

"We believe in your strength to overcome this difficult moment. Bosnia and Herzegovina is with you!"

Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her "thoughts are with the people who just wanted to stroll on the shopping street Istiklal on a Sunday and became victims of a terrible explosion."

Greece

Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a statement on Twitter regarding the explosion in Istanbul, saying "we unequivocally condemn terrorism and we express our condolences".

Maldives

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid said he was "saddened by the news of the explosion... taking innocent lives and inflicting injuries to many."

"My heartfelt condolences to my dear brother and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. My prayers are with everyone affected and the people of Türkiye," he said on Twitter.

Sweden

Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom offered his "sincere condolences to the Turkish people and the citizens of Istanbul in view of the horrific explosion that has occurred in Istanbul this afternoon."

Albania

Minister of Foreign Affairs Olta Xhacka said "our hearts and minds go out to the families of those killed and injured" and that the country stands by "Türkiye and its people in this painful day."

Georgia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilia Darchiashvili sent his "deepest sympathy...to the families and friends of the victims of the horrific explosion.

"I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. To our friends in Türkiye, stands with you and shares in your grief," Darchiashvili wrote on Twitter.

Uzbekistan

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov "received the news about the explosion in Istanbul with deep sadness."

"I express my sincere condolences to the families and relatives of deceased people. I wish the injured ones a speedy recovery," he said on Twitter.

Egypt

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, condemned "the terrorist explosion" and expressed condolences to Türkiye.

Jordan

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Twitter that Jordan "strongly condemns the horrific terrorist attack in Istanbul & stand in full solidarity with our #Turkish brethren".

India

The official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Arindam Bagchi, said on Twitter that "India conveys its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Türkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the blast that took place in Istanbul today."

"Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery," he added.

Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned "in the strongest terms the terrorist bombing that targeted the Taksim area."

Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the incident shook not only the residents of Istanbul, but the entire world.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said the Turkish people were struck in their heart, Istanbul.

"On this day so symbolic for our nation, while we think of the victims who fell on November 13, 2015, the Turkish people are struck by an attack in their heart, Istanbul. To the Turks: we share your pain. We stand with you in the fight against terrorism," Macron tweeted in French.

Turkish Super Lig match postponed

Turkish football clubs Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor offered condolences, and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the explosion.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Twitter that the match between Besiktas and Fraport TAV Antalyaspor was put off to a later date.

The week 14 game was due to be held at 8 pm local time (1700 GMT) at Besiktas' home ground Vodafone Park in Istanbul's European side.