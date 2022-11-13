WORLD
2 MIN READ
US, Japan, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear test
US President Joe Biden held talks with allies Japan and South Korea as fears mount North Korea would soon conduct its seventh nuclear test amid a record-breaking recent spate of missile tests.
US, Japan, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear test
The leaders issued a joint statement condemning the recent barrage, which included an intercontinental ballistic missile. / AFP
November 13, 2022

The United States, Japan and South Korea have vowed a "strong and resolute response" if Pyongyang carries out a seventh nuclear test.

US President Joe Biden held talks with allies Japan and South Korea in Phnom Penh on Sunday, on the eve of a crunch meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, whom he will press to rein in Kim Jong Un's regime.

A record-breaking recent spate of missile tests by North Korea sent fears soaring that the reclusive state would soon conduct its seventh nuclear test.

Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol issued a joint statement condemning the recent barrage, which included an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"They reaffirm that a DPRK nuclear test would be met with a strong and resolute response from the international community," the statement said, using an abbreviation for North Korea's official name.

The trio met on the sidelines of an East Asian Summit in the Cambodian capital.

"President Biden reiterated that the US commitment to defend Japan and the ROK is ironclad and backed by the full range of capabilities, including nuclear," the statement added, using an abbreviation for the South's official name.

READ MORE: Biden to urge Xi to rein in North Korea in G20 talks

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us