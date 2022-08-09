Russia-Ukraine: What does the grain export deal look like?

The first grain shipments out of Ukraine, under a deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, could herald the easing of a global food crisis sparked by the conflict. Can the world trust Russia to stick to the agreement - and will this short term deal be enough to halt the spiralling global food crisis? GUESTS: Arnaud Petit Executive Director of the International Grain Council Domitilla Sagramoso Senior Lecturer in Security at King's College London Mykola Vorobiov Ukrainian political and military journalist